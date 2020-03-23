UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,859,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Itau Unibanco worth $98,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,584,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,577,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.