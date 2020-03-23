UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $100.86 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $100,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

