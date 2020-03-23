UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $100.45 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,725 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $100,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,258,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,192,616. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

