UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $96,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in McKesson by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 665,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

