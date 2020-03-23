U and I Group (LON:UAI) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of U and I Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

UAI stock opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

In other news, insider Richard Upton purchased 6,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

