Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $188,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 503,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,952. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.