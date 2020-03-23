Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLW. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tullow Oil to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.52.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

