TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.84. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

