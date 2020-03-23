TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Jefferies Financial Group cut TT Electronics to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).
Shares of TTG opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.84. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
