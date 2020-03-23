TSS (TSSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

