Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,056 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $68.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

