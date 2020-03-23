Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 773.80 ($10.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,468.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, for a total transaction of £539.28 ($709.39).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

