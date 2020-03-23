TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNW. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

Shares of RNW opened at C$12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.64%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

