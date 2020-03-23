Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Critical Analysis

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 16.39% 20.40% 7.72% Aurora Mobile -12.06% -22.11% -12.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 7 9 0 2.56 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $265.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $661.06 million 11.72 $108.32 million $2.27 74.89 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.93 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

