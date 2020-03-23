Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after buying an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,027,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after buying an additional 755,579 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

