Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Buys 464,433 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12.

On Friday, January 17th, S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth $169,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 12.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.