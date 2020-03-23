TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TMR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TMAC Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.93.

Shares of TSE TMR opened at C$0.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

