TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIVO. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of TiVo stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. TiVo has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TiVo by 4,130.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TiVo by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in TiVo by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

