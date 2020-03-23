Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.
Shares of TMST opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. Timkensteel has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Timkensteel by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Timkensteel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
Read More: What is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.