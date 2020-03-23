Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timkensteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TMST opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. Timkensteel has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timkensteel will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Timkensteel by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timkensteel by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Timkensteel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

