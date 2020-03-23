Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to Sell at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

