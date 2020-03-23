Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$110.00.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$80.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$75.10 and a 12 month high of C$109.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$95.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

