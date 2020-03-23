The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “McClatchy Company is a newspaper and Internet publisher. It publishes daily and non-daily newspapers located in western coastal states, North and South Carolina and Minnesota. McClatchy also publishes a local website in each of its daily newspaper markets, offering readers information, comprehensive news, advertising, e-commerce and other services. McClatchy also owns and operates other media-related businesses, including Nando Media, a national on-line publishing operation, and The Newspaper Network, a national newspaper marketing company. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded The McClatchy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNIQQ opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.78. The McClatchy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

The McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

