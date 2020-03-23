Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Neutral

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

