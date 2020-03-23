Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $14,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 191,540 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

