Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Television Francaise 1 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Television Francaise 1 has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

