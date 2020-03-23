Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $8.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $73,146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,754,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $8,552,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $7,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

