Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s current price.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of TALO opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Talos Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 251,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

