Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Talos Energy worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 802.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Roth Capital downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,179. The firm has a market cap of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

