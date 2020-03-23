Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TLRD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

