T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

