Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Financial Contrast

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get QuickLogic alerts:

This table compares QuickLogic and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 2.05 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.25 Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.10 -$22.90 million $2.50 19.02

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -149.80% -89.87% -40.81% Synaptics -1.16% 15.92% 7.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Synaptics 2 2 6 0 2.40

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Synaptics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats QuickLogic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.