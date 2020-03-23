SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,557,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 202,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

