SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY) Head to Head Review

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SunPower alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for SunPower and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 5 2 0 1.90 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 0 1.00

SunPower currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given SunPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.19% N/A -3.26% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29%

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 0.52 $22.16 million ($0.47) -12.36 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 2.45 $204.20 million $0.21 36.05

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.