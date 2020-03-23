Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Buys 1,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,405.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlight Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,289,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

