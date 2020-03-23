SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMCO CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

