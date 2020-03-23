Stratis Trading Up 38.7% Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinrail and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $2.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007732 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037055 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,730,860 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

