Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Steris worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 130.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steris by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

