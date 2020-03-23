Stephens Lowers Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Hold

Stephens lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Select Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

WTTR stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $309.83 million, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

