Stephens Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Hold

Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

PTEN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after buying an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 592,901 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,994,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 447,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

