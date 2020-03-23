Stephens Lowers National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Hold

Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

