Stellar Price Tops $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Stellar has a total market cap of $780.03 million and $353.30 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Liquid, Poloniex and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.02627941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00189116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00100152 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,901 coins and its circulating supply is 20,283,516,549 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Liquid, Gate.io, Stellarport, Poloniex, BitMart, OTCBTC, Exrates, C2CX, ABCC, Kryptono, Koineks, Stronghold, Bittrex, Huobi, Kucoin, Exmo, RippleFox, Indodax, Kraken, BCEX, Ovis, Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, OKEx, ZB.COM, Koinex, Kuna, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Sistemkoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

