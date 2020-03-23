Steem Trading Up 49.7% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 49.7% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $65.34 million and $8.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,176.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.16 or 0.03451255 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00684964 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000608 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 383,442,382 coins and its circulating supply is 366,468,288 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, RuDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

