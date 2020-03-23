Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

