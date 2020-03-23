Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.19 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, IDEX, Poloniex and Bithumb. Status has a market capitalization of $48.19 million and $31.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.02650102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00190075 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Koinex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Huobi, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDCM, Livecoin, GOPAX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Ovis, Liqui, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, ABCC, Gatecoin, HitBTC, DEx.top, BigONE, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, TOPBTC, IDAX, DDEX, Neraex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

