Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.
SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
SWK stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $76.76. 409,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,593. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
