Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

SWK stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $76.76. 409,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,593. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

