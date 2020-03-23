Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 340 ($4.47). UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

SLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 279.27 ($3.67).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 177.40 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 296.34.

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

