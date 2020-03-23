St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STJ. Credit Suisse Group cut St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,160.80 ($15.27).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 751.20 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.82%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

