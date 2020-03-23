SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

