Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPI. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 149 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

LON SPI opened at GBX 52.60 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.36. The company has a market cap of $210.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.22%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

