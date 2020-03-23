Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPX. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,598.33 ($113.11).

LON SPX opened at GBX 7,855 ($103.33) on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a one year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,850.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,517.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

