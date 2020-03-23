Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cormark cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.44.

TSE TOY opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.34 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.89.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

